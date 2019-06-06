× Teaching Proper Etiquette to Second Graders in Schuylkill County

PINE GROVE, Pa. — You might get a kick out of seeing a bunch of second graders looking dapper, wearing ties, but at Pine Grove Area Elementary School, looking fresh is all part of a big lesson to instill core values.

“I feel that the students this day and age, the values have been lost or have been faded away. i think it’s great that students helping others, holding doors for teachers,” said second grade teacher John Hewes.

Welcome to the Guys With Ties Club. Every Wednesday these second graders give up their 30-minute recess so they can sit down and converse with teacher Josh Hewes. This is done to remind these little dudes to maintain proper etiquette and treat others the way they want to be treated.

“To be respectful and have a good attitude to everyone in your class. Whenever your teacher is talking, you have to be listening,” said Braylon Fairell, second grader.

“Taught us not to say rude things to somebody else. Don’t judge a book’s cover,” said Nolan McGinley.

Now, this project was started late in the school year in April. There have been discussions among staff members about doing a similar program for the girls, called Girls With Pearls or Girls With Curls.

“We have all learned leadership skills,” said Jackson Lengel.

It was the last day of school for these students. They enter the summer carrying those values with them.