South Williamsport's Tripp Breen took a no hitter into the 7th inning as the Mounties hung on to defeat Schuylkill haven 2-1 in round two of the HS State Baseball playoffs.
Schuylkill Haven vs South Williamsport baseball
-
Schuylkill Haven vs Blue Mountain baseball
-
North Schuylkill Senior Drafted by KC Royals
-
North Schuylkill vs Marian Catholic baseball
-
Deadly Crash in Schuylkill County
-
North Schuylkill Pitcher Reggie Crawford Creating Buzz In Schuylkill County
-
-
Blue Mountain vs North Schuylkill baseball
-
More than $41K in Equipment Stolen from Schuylkill County Club
-
Hazleton Area Comes Back to Beat Williamsport In Subregional Title
-
Excitement Around The Eagles Baseball Team This Season At Blue Mountain
-
Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day
-
-
GAMP vs Montgomery baseball
-
Pittston Area into round two of states in baseball/softball
-
Students Release Trout Raised in Classroom