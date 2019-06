× Roadwork Causes Two Week Street Closure in Downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A main artery in downtown Wilkes-Barre is scheduled to close for repairs for two weeks.

According to the mayor’s office, the closure will be on South Main Street between South Street and Northampton Street beginning on June 10.

South Main Street will be closed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The work is scheduled to be completed on June 24 in Luzerne County.