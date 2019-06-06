Powerball Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Schuylkill County

SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A lottery player struck it rich with a ticket sold in Schuylkill County.

Redner’s Quick Shoppe in Shenandoah sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $2 million for the Wednesday, June 5 drawing.

The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn – 17, 23, 28, 34, 38, but not the red Powerball 08 — to win $2 million.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

