Powerball Ticket Worth $2 Million Sold in Schuylkill County
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A lottery player struck it rich with a ticket sold in Schuylkill County.
Redner’s Quick Shoppe in Shenandoah sold a Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $2 million for the Wednesday, June 5 drawing.
The ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn – 17, 23, 28, 34, 38, but not the red Powerball 08 — to win $2 million.
The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
Watch the Pennsylvania Lottery drawings every day on WNEP-TV.
40.806424 -76.205666