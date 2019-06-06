× Pittie Palooza: Dog-Friendly Wine Festival in Lackawanna County to Help Area Animal Shelters

An event in Lackawanna County promises to be quite the “yappy hour.”

The 4th Annual Pittie Palooza will take place at Maiolatesi Wine Cellars at 32 Cabernet Drive in Scott Township Saturday, June 8, from noon until 4 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Thursday morning just outside the Dickson City area.

The dog-friendly festival welcomes all breeds and their humans who are 21 and older.

The event benefits area rescue organizations and spotlights pit bulls in a positive light.

Pittie Palooza is presented by Pittie Chicks, Treasure’s Hope, a 501c3 animal welfare organization, and Maiolatesi Wine Cellars.

Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for designated drivers. Click here to buy tickets.

There’s food, wine, and many pet vendors. For more details on everything, head here for the event’s Facebook page.