Pittie Palooza: Dog-Friendly Wine Festival in Lackawanna County to Help Area Animal Shelters

Posted 4:10 am, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 04:09AM, June 6, 2019

An event in Lackawanna County promises to be quite the “yappy hour.”

The 4th Annual Pittie Palooza will take place at Maiolatesi Wine Cellars at 32 Cabernet Drive in Scott Township Saturday, June 8, from noon until 4 p.m.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the event Thursday morning just outside the Dickson City area.

The dog-friendly festival welcomes all breeds and their humans who are 21 and older.

The event benefits area rescue organizations and spotlights pit bulls in a positive light.

Pittie Palooza is presented by Pittie Chicks, Treasure’s Hope, a 501c3 animal welfare organization, and Maiolatesi Wine Cellars.

Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for designated drivers. Click here to buy tickets.

There’s food, wine, and many pet vendors. For more details on everything, head here for the event’s Facebook page.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.