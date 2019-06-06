× Motorcyclist Badly Hurt After Crash in Dickson City

DICKSON CITY, Pa. — A motorcycle rider is severely injured after a crash in Lackawanna County.

It happened just before 7:30 a.m. Thursday on Route 6 in Dickson City.

Police say a car pulled out of the Dunkin parking lot into the path of a motorcycle.

That rider was thrown over the front of the vehicle landing on the roadway.

He was wearing a helmet but police say his injuries are life-threatening.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police say he will likely be cited for pulling in front of the motorcycle.

Police haven’t identified either man involved in this crash. Although. they do say the motorcyclist is a man in his 50s is from Archbald.

The lanes of Route 6 westbound toward Scranton are closed in this area as state police recreate this crash as part of the investigation.

Traffic is being detoured onto Commerce Boulevard.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

