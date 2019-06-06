Man Dead After Fight in Wilkes-Barre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man following a fight last weekend.

Police say on Friday night a man who lives in the same apartment complex as the victim, Jeremy Soto, told detectives he hit Soto in self dense.

Soto was taken to a nearby hospital where he died Monday.

Soto's father was able to drive from Atlanta to Pennsylvania to see him before he passed away.

"Seeing him like that was not, it was not, it wasn't him. He was happy, his family loved him, supported him, you know," said Einar Soto.

An autopsy was performed Thursday shows Soto died from blunt force trauma.