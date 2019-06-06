Man Dead After Fight in Wilkes-Barre

Posted 4:55 pm, June 6, 2019, by , Updated at 05:29PM, June 6, 2019

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Wilkes-Barre police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old man following a fight last weekend.

Police say on Friday night a man who lives in the same apartment complex as the victim, Jeremy Soto, told detectives he hit Soto in self dense.

Soto was taken to a nearby hospital where he died Monday.

Soto's father was able to drive from Atlanta to Pennsylvania to see him before he passed away.

"Seeing him like that was not, it was not, it wasn't him. He was happy, his family loved him, supported him, you know," said Einar Soto.

An autopsy was performed Thursday shows Soto died from blunt force trauma.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.