Leckey’s Look at the Bright Side Podcast: A Makeover For Your Mind

In this latest podcast, Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey chats with licensed psychologist Dr. Lauren Hazzouri.

Dr. Lauren is the founder of Hazzouri Psychology and NOT THERAPY based in Scranton.

Whether you’ve been struggling to share something that’s bothering you, improve your sleep or find better ways to destress, Dr. Lauren tackles that and more in her chat with Ryan.

Take a listen to see how we can all start improving our mental health today.

PODCAST RESOURCES:

( Please note that some of the resources below contain “straight from the heart” stories which may include words that could be offensive to some readers).

An overview of Dr. Lauren’s program, nurturing four aspects of self: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZtHx0HKCymU

Benefits of self-care: https://www.forbes.com/sites/karineldor/2018/10/10/this-psychologist-recommends-7-ways-to-self-care-and-care-for-others/#66140cd748f6

Self-care checklist: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/01/14/dr-lauren-mood-bipolar-worksheet/

Four aspects of self-information.

Physical:

Sleep Article: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/03/18/dr-lauren-sleep/

Sleep worksheet: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/03/18/dr-lauren-worksheet-sleep-better/

Intuitive eating worksheet: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/03/04/eating-disorders-intuitive-eating-worksheet-dr-lauren-mad/

Exercise article: https://www.apa.org/monitor/2011/12/exercise

Emotional:

CBT article: https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/in-practice/201212/cognitive-behavioral-therapy-techniques-work

CBT mantra: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/03/04/dr-lauren-quote-cognitive-behavioral-therapy/

Spiritual:

Spiritual article: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/04/08/forgiveness-dr-lauren-relationships/

Spiritual worksheet: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/04/08/how-to-forgive-dr-lauren-relationships/

Intellectual: https://www.spring.org.uk/2016/09/7-benefits-reading.php

Master the social media game: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/01/07/dr-lauren-selfie-social-media/

Social media worksheet: https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/01/07/dr-lauren-do-this-thing-social-media/

Resources to find a clinician in your area: https://locator.apa.org

What clinician is right for you? https://www.nottherapy.us/2019/03/25/treatment-team-dr-lauren-national-physicians-week/

GUEST BIO:

Dr. Lauren Hazzouri, licensed psychologist, is the founder of Hazzouri Psychology and NOT THERAPY.

She has been in private practice, specializing in the treatment of women and girls, for the past 10 years. During this time, she developed her signature method, incorporating evidence-based strategies and drawing from the most effective elements of western psychology and eastern philosophy.

Dr. Lauren has been named one of the top five women in the world inspiring girls by German Glamour and her trailblazing work has appeared in Teen Vogue, Forbes and British Vogue, among other publications. She has been a contributor to Gurls Talk and a frequent guest on Girlboss’ Self Service podcast.

Dr. Lauren is an active member of The American Psychological Association and has received multiple awards and honors for her work.

