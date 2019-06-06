Free Dental Care this Weekend Near Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — People in our area have a chance to get free dental care Friday and Saturday.

Mom-n-Pa Dental Services is holding an event at Mohegan Sun Arena near Wilkes-Barre.

The organization held a similar event last year.

Dentists and other professionals volunteer their time to provide everything from cleanings to extractions.

Patients are helped on a first come, first-serve basis.

Friday’s services are geared towards adults and Saturday is for kids 12 and younger.

WNEP is a proud sponsor of the event in Luzerne County.

