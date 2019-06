× Former Treasurer of Ambulance Association Sentenced for Theft

SCRANTON, Pa. — The former treasurer of an ambulance association in Lackawanna County will spend six to 23 months in jail for theft.

Dorothy Dennis was sentenced on Wednesday.

In August, she pleaded guilty to taking money from the Jefferson Township Ambulance Association.

In addition to jail time, Dennis was ordered to pay back more than $18,000.

41.408132 -75.662311