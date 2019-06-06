× ‘Apologetic’ Bank Robber Sentenced to Prison Again

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton who previously served time for a series of bank robberies is headed to prison again.

Thomas Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 21 to 60 months in prison for the holdup at FNCB on North Keyser Avenue in May of 2018.

Smith was convicted in 2005 of six bank robberies and served five years for those crimes.

Back then, he was dubbed the apologetic robber because, in each robbery, he gave the teller a note apologizing for the crimes.