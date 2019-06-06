‘Apologetic’ Bank Robber Sentenced to Prison Again

SCRANTON, Pa. — A man from Scranton who previously served time for a series of bank robberies is headed to prison again.

Thomas Smith was sentenced Wednesday to 21 to 60 months in prison for the holdup at FNCB on North Keyser Avenue in May of 2018.

Smith was convicted in 2005 of six bank robberies and served five years for those crimes.

Back then, he was dubbed the apologetic robber because, in each robbery, he gave the teller a note apologizing for the crimes.

  • Robert Mills

    Just maybe he is not receiving enough prison time. Twenty One months? Really? That Judge needs to re-examine his career because he obviously does not take keeping the public safe serious enough.

