Woman Allegedly Threatens Police Chief, Pharmacy Customers with Knife

ASHLAND, Pa. — A woman is locked up after allegedly threatening a police chief and pharmacy customers with a knife.
Police were called to the Rite Aid in Ashland on Tuesday for reports of a woman with pink hair causing a disturbance with a knife.
The police chief said when he responded, Linda Dooner, 59, of Ashland, charged at him with a knife, forcing him to draw his weapon to disarm her.
Witnesses said Dooner was chasing two men in the store with the knife in a dispute over drugs.
She is locked up in Schuylkill County on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.
40.783999 -76.331831
Rusty Knyffe
Oh. My. Gawd. This poor gal needs a different type of lockup. She was arguing over drugs? No kidding……….?
diddunuffin
They were just filming for a new Mummy movie everyone.
penelopepeppermint
That face would turn 3 cannibals into vegetarians.
Mopar Driver (@RustyMopars)
Wow Debbie downer on drugs , Bath salts been verry verry goood to me !
George Lamprinos
OMG. Are you sure she wasn’t trying to assault someone at the funeral home? Because it looks like that’s a photo of a corpse not of a living person. Let’s see how long it takes WNEP to take this comment down!