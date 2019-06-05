Woman Allegedly Threatens Police Chief, Pharmacy Customers with Knife

ASHLAND, Pa. — A woman is locked up after allegedly threatening a police chief and pharmacy customers with a knife.

Police were called to the Rite Aid in Ashland on Tuesday for reports of a woman with pink hair causing a disturbance with a knife.

The police chief said when he responded, Linda Dooner, 59, of Ashland, charged at him with a knife, forcing him to draw his weapon to disarm her.

Witnesses said Dooner was chasing two men in the store with the knife in a dispute over drugs.

She is locked up in Schuylkill County on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.