BEAVERTOWN, Pa. — Taps will be dry for a big part of the day in one part of Snyder County.

The Mayor of Beavertown tells Newswatch 16 the water will be off starting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

This the last phase of the water line replacement/improvement project.

It’s planned to end around 2 p.m.

Neighbors will have to boil their drinking water after it comes back on.