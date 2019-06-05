Troopers Reminding Pet Owners of ‘Hot Car Bill’ Ahead of Summer Months

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. -- The hot summer months are fast approaching and state police have a serious warning for pet owners.

They are reminding people of the so-called Hot Car Bill.

It became law last year when Governor Wolf signed it in October. It took effect in December in 2018.

This is the first summer it will be enforced.

Under the law, police and emergency responders are protected if they need to break into a vehicle to save an animal that looks like it's in distress.

The law does not give citizens the same protection.

According to the American Veterinary Association, hundreds of animals die each year from heat exhaustion after being left in hot vehicles.

Experts say it can happen in just 15 minutes.