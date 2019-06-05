This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout in the Classroom, Walleye Fishing & Meet the winner of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contestt

Posted 10:53 am, June 5, 2019, by

Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Tunkhannock high school to watch as  trout that students have raised in the classroom get released into their new home.  Plus we'll troll for walleye on a local lake with Sneaky Hollow Bait Company and we'll introduce you to the winner of the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest.  We've got all that and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.