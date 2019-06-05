Coming up this week on POL, we'll head to Tunkhannock high school to watch as trout that students have raised in the classroom get released into their new home. Plus we'll troll for walleye on a local lake with Sneaky Hollow Bait Company and we'll introduce you to the winner of the Hall's Fishing Frenzy Contest. We've got all that and a product giveaway, Sunday night at 6:30.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Trout in the Classroom, Walleye Fishing & Meet the winner of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contestt
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2019
-
Duck Harbor Walleye Netting & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #5
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #7
-
Sawyer Product Giveaway & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #12
-
Rapala Product Giveaway & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #4
-
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #3
-
Sneaky Hollow Bait Company Product Giveaway & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #8
-
Picking the winner of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest
-
Pleasant Mount State Fish Hatchery & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #9
-
A Trip to a Vernal Pool & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #10
-
-
Spring Gobbler Hunt & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #1
-
Vernal Pools Beneath the Surface & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #11
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Boat Ride & Clue #6