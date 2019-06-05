Students Get Hands-on Lesson in TV News

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHMAN TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Students at Lehman-Jackson Elementary School in Luzerne County's Back Mountain made their own newscast on Wednesday.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was a speaker for career day for the sixth graders, and they produced a mock newscast to show the many jobs at a TV station.

The students were anchors, reporters, meteorologists, sports, and photographers.

One major difference, the student newscast was performed in front of a live studio audience of all the other students.