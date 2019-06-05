× Senior Citizens Day at Knoebels

KNOEBELS AMUSEMENT RESORT — More than 1,000 seniors were at Knoebels Amusement Resort on Wednesday for the park’s 50th annual Senior Citizens Day.

“We get on the rides and do the things we want to do, too,” said Anita Brown of Ephrata. “We were on the whip and the boats.

Senior Citizens Day Started in 1969 as a way to recognize the 55 and older crowd.

“They get coffee and donuts for free. They also get a free train ride, a free ride on the carousel, a discount in any of the gift shops,” said Knoebels official Leanna Muscato.

The seniors get a free souvenir bucket hat. They also got free tickets for the arcade games. That’s where we found Joyce Throughsh and Diane Kitts.

“We have this competition going every year as to who can play Skee Ball the best,” said Diane Kitts. “We take turns winning.”

The two friends come to this event every year. This year they rode the log flume.

“Oh, it was fun. It’s a little, you know, when you’re ready to go down, but we had fun,” Joyce Throughsh said.

Many seniors also enjoyed riding the carousel.

“The merry go round is wonderful. As long as you can get your leg over the horse, it is great,” Kitts said.

Some seniors tell Newswatch 16 they come here every year with their grandchildren, but this is a day set aside just for them.

“This makes us feel young again. We’re not young but we feel young,” Kitts added.

Some of the seniors were already making plans for next year’s event.