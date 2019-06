× Schuylkill County Man Killed After Crash near Reading

UPPER TULPEHOCKEN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — There is no cause yet of a crash that killed a driver from Schuylkill County.

Police say Clair Boady, 89, from Ringtown died at the hospital after his car was struck on State Route 183 at the on-ramp for Interstate 78 near Reading on Tuesday.

A passenger in his car was also badly hurt.