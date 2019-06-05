Police Investigating Gunfire in Scranton

Posted 11:48 am, June 5, 2019, by , Updated at 12:13PM, June 5, 2019

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A home and vehicle were hit by gunshots overnight in Scranton.

Police are on the 600 block of Clay Avenue in Scranton investigating reports of shots fired. It happened late Tuesday night, but police didn't get called until the morning.

Neighbors tell Newswatch 16 they heard what they thought were fireworks around midnight.

No one called police then because they say it's normal for University of Scranton students to set off fireworks.

When the family who lives there woke up, they realized it wasn't fireworks.

Police have been on the scene since about 10 a.m.

They found six bullet casings on the ground and there are bullet holes in a car window and in one of the homes on this block.

People who live here say something like this is very rare for this neighborhood in Scranton.

"There's crazy people in this world, so our area got a strike of lightning, that's all," said Marvin Ostrower.

Neighbors tell us that some people who live on this block do have security cameras. Scranton police are reviewing that footage right now.

1 Comment

