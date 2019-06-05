Life in Prison for Convicted Murderer, Arsonist Preston Bonnet

Posted 11:07 am, June 5, 2019, by

Preston Bonnett

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A convicted killer has been sentenced to life in prison one day after he was found guilty of setting the fire that killed three brothers in Luzerne County.

A judge sentenced Preston Bonnett Wednesday morning to three consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole for the deaths of Eric Dupree, 16, Devon Major, 12, and Ezekiel Major, 7.

In this story

The children’s mother, Sandra Major, sobbed as she left the courthouse after the guilty verdict on second-degree murder and arson.

Bonnett set fire to the family’s home in Laflin in October of 2017 while the three boys were inside.

