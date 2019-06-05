× Diesel Jam 2019

It’s a celebration of all things diesel rolling into Johnson College in Scranton.

The school and the Andrew Mazza Foundation are gearing up to host the second annual “Diesel Jam.”

The event happens this Sunday, June 9, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Johnson College at 3427 North Main Ave in Scranton.

“Diesel Jam” happens rain or shine.

The family-friendly event will feature a truck show, vendors, food, live entertainment and more!

Money raised supports the Diesel Truck Technology Program at Johnson College and the Andrew Mazza Foundation which helps with student scholarships.

Andrew Mazza was killed in a crash in Susquehanna County in 2016.

Mazza’s family and friends organized the event because Mazza wanted to work on diesel trucks for a living.

To learn more about registering a truck and the event, click here.