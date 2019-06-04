USS Scranton Crew Visit Namesake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The crew of a submarine named after the Electric City are visiting the ship's namesake this week.

Students at JFK Elementary and West Scranton High gave a rousing welcome to Cmdr. Aaron Peterson and some of his shipmates from the USS Scranton.

The crew members are visiting from San Diego.

The sailors answered questions about the sub and their jobs on board as well as talked about the importance of STEM and hard work.

The commander tells Newswatch 16 this is his first time in Scranton.

"I actually have a bunch of Scranton history books in my stateroom and I've read all of them and it's neat to be here and see the buildings and the furnaces and all of the stuff I've read about," Cmdr. Peterson said.

"This is our home city, and it's a good city. They named (the submarine) after our city," said fourth grader Joseph Banull.

The crew are also scheduled to stop by the University of Scranton before leaving on Wednesday.

Newswatch 16's Mike Stevens toured the USS Scranton On The Pennsylvania Road back in 2003.