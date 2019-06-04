USS Scranton Crew Visit Namesake City

Posted 11:42 am, June 4, 2019, by

SCRANTON, Pa. -- The crew of a submarine named after the Electric City are visiting the ship's namesake this week.

Students at JFK Elementary and West Scranton High gave a rousing welcome to Cmdr. Aaron Peterson and some of his shipmates from the USS Scranton.

The crew members are visiting from San Diego.

Related Story
Touring the USS Scranton

The sailors answered questions about the sub and their jobs on board as well as talked about the importance of STEM and hard work.

The commander tells Newswatch 16 this is his first time in Scranton.

"I actually have a bunch of Scranton history books in my stateroom and I've read all of them and it's neat to be here and see the buildings and the furnaces and all of the stuff I've read about," Cmdr. Peterson said.

"This is our home city, and it's a good city. They named (the submarine) after our city," said fourth grader Joseph Banull.

The crew are also scheduled to stop by the University of Scranton before leaving on Wednesday.

Newswatch 16's Mike Stevens toured the USS Scranton On The Pennsylvania Road back in 2003.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.