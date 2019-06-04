× Senators Release List of Poorly Performing Nursing Homes

EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — A recently released document by U.S. Senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey shows hundreds of nursing homes across the country that are under-performing.

In Monroe County, “The Gardens at Stroud” in East Stroudsburg is on the list.

“I am not surprised. Ten years ago, I had a loved one here and I didn’t feel that the conditions were all that great at that point,” said Denise Owens, Long Island, New York.

Newswatch 16 went into the facility to ask for comment about the finding. However, we were given no comment and were told directors are in Harrisburg.

According to a news release from the senators, “the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services oversees a program for nursing homes that consistently under-perform.”

That list was kept secret before now. But, the release did not go into specifics about why or how each nursing home is under-performing.

This nursing home here in East Stroudsburg isn’t the only one that made the list. Mountain View Care and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton is on it, too.

Newswatch 16 caught up with a couple leaving after visiting a family member at the nursing home in East Stroudsburg. They did not want to give names or show their faces, but say they haven’t had any problems so far.

“We are just two weeks into it and we are happy with it, we really are. My loved one is happy as well.”

“We will just make sure he is happy and is not having any issues.”

Newswatch 16 also reached out to the nursing home in Scranton but did not receive a comment.

According to the list, in Pennsylvania, there are 16 poorly performing nursing homes.