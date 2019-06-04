After Alexa McHugh tossed a no-hitter against Upper Perkiomen in a 4-0 win in the PIAA Class "AAAAA" opening round, the Pittston Area softball team advances to the state quarterfinals.
Pittston Area Softball Advances to State Quarterfinals
