The Pine Grove Area softball team beat Masterman 15-0 in the opening round of the PIAA Class "AAA" tournament. With the win, the Lady Cardinals are 25-0, tying the school's wins record.
Pine Grove Area Softball Ties School Record With 25th Win
-
Pine Grove Area vs Masterman softball
-
Pittston Area vs Upper Perkiomen softball
-
West Scranton @ Abington Heights softball
-
Lady Cougars Softball Team Contenders Again For District Gold
-
4th Annual Pink Softball Game In Wyalusing For Breast Cancer Awareness
-
-
Hazleton Area wins D2 softball ‘AAAAAA’ title
-
Wyoming Seminary vs Hanover Area softball
-
Berwick Softball Player Crashes Into Center Field Fence While Robbing Homer, Makes SportsCenter Top 10
-
Wyalusing vs NE Bradford softball
-
Lake-Lehman vs Tunkhannock softball
-
-
Pittston Area vs Tunkhannock softball
-
Tunkhannock Softball Hoping For Another Long Run At States
-
Abington Heights Beats Valley View 8-0 in Softball