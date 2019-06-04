Penn State Pitcher and Hazleton-Native Dante Biasi Drafted by Royals

Hazleton graduate and Penn State pitcher Dante Biasi was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 6th round, 169th overall, in the 2019 MLB Draft.
