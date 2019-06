Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TAMAQUA, Pa. -- Several people were forced from their homes after a fire sparked at a row home in Schuylkill County on Monday.

Officials say the flames ignited just before 5:30 p.m. at the double unit along Penn Street in Tamaqua.

Most of the damage is in the back of the home, and the homeowner we spoke to believes the six people living there will be allowed back in.

No one was injured.

There is no word what caused the fire.