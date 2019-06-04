Day of Beauty Helps Cancer Patients, Survivors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- A chain of schools in our area is offering a day of pampering for cancer patients and survivors.

Roseanna Clark got her hair done at Empire Beauty School in Moosic Tuesday morning. Clark is a breast cancer survivor.

"You really need a pick-me-up after going through all that, chemo and everything," she said.

Empire Beauty Schools offered free services June 4 to cancer patients and survivors, in honor of National Cancer Awareness Month.

"We have many customers who do come in who have gone through that so, it's nice to show our appreciation to them, give our support," said Lori Sekelsky, an educator at Empire Beauty.

"It is very close to our heart. We did have a previous employee that did lose her life to cancer so it has touched our family here very closely," said Heather DeAngelo, executive director at Empire Beauty.

It seems everyone has a story about how cancer has touched their lives.

"My mother is actually a Stage 4 lung cancer survivor," said Empire receptionist Bianca Tuttle. "They complain that they look in the mirror in the morning and they don't feel themselves, so for us to be able to connect that with the public and people that have survived, people that are going through it, it feels good!"

It's outreach like this that makes the battle a little easier to bear, knowing people care makes all the difference.

"A lot of people don't do that. They don't care. This school cares and that means a lot," said Denise Tracy, Clark's sister.

For more information on the Day of Beauty or Empire Beauty Schools, click here.