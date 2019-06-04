Closing Arguments in Deadly Arson Trial

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A jury could soon decide the fate of Preston Bonnett in Luzerne County.

He's accused of torching a house for revenge in Laflin back in 2017 and killing three young brothers inside: 16-year-old Erik Dupree, 12-year-old Devon Major, and 7-year-old Ezekial Major.

Prosecutors have been arguing that Bonnett set that fire on purpose to get revenge on the boys' mother, Susan Major, after she kicked Bonnett and his girlfriend out of her house and told police Bonnett was illegally making credit cards.

Defense attorneys say Bonnett had nothing to do with the fire and the boys' deaths.

On Monday, the final witnesses in this trial testified.

Closing arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning.

After that, the jury will get this case, likely later in the day on Tuesday.