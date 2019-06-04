× Bonnett Guilty on Second-Degree Murder, Arson Charges

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A jury in Luzerne County has found Preston Bonnett guilty of murder in the second and third degree and arson in the deaths of three boys in a house fire in Laflin.

Bonnett set the fire outside 60 Oakwood Drive in Laflin in October of 2017. The fire killed three brothers: Erik Dupree, 16, Devon Major, 12, and Ezekiel Major, 7.

Bonnett is the ex-boyfriend of the children’s mother and briefly stayed at the family’s home in Laflin until he was thrown out. Investigators say he was angry, returning to the home to throw a bottle through a window.

The family put up surveillance cameras and on the night of the fire, Erik Dupree called 911. State police say he told a dispatcher that Bonnett was outside the home. Dupree said he and his two younger brothers were in an upstairs bedroom. Their mother wasn’t home.

Defense attorneys argued that Bonnett had nothing to do with the fire and the boys’ deaths.