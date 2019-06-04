× A Mix of Health & History: ‘Walk Wednesdays’ to Launch in Wilkes-Barre

It’s a way to take your workout for a walk.

The Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA is gearing up to launch Walk Wednesdays.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the free program Tuesday morning.

Organizers say Walk Wednesdays include a “series of free, guided, early evening walks on Wednesdays throughout the summer that features public works, history, walking and health, architecture, nature and new development in downtown Wilkes-Barre. ”

The walks are coordinated by the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA and are sponsored by Highmark and the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department.

The goal of the program is to encourage people to get moving and stay active throughout the summer.

To get involved, just show up to the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA lobby between 5:30p.m. and 6 p.m. at 40 West Northampton Street in Wilkes-Barre.

For a detailed schedule of the walks and to learn more about the program, click here!