Shots Fired in Berwick

BERWICK, Pa. — Police in Berwick are investigating incidents of gunfire Monday morning.

A laundromat and church on Pine Street were hit by the shots around 8:30 a.m.

The police chief said no one was hurt by the gunshots and several people are in custody.

The chief added that this was an isolated incident and the public is not in danger.

Police have several blocks around a shopping plaza closed off.

According to the mayor, this was a domestic incident that escalated.

“The schools were put on lockdown for precaution. That’s been removed; they’re not on lockdown anymore. We do have the area cornered off and will be until they finish their investigation with whatever amount of time that takes,” said Berwick Mayor Tim Burke.

State police are now helping Berwick police with this investigation.

Developing story, check back for updates.