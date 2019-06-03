Scranton Prep got Mifflinburg in the first round of the state 'AAAA' softball playoffs. Mifflinburg won 4-2.
Scranton Prep vs Mifflinburg softball
-
Scranton Prep wins District Two ‘AAA’ softball title
-
North Pocono vs Scranton Prep softball and baseball
-
The North Pocono Boy’s Of Summer Dealing With The Cold April Weather In The Northeast
-
Scranton Prep boys basketball
-
Scranton Prep vs Wilson boys
-
-
Scranton Prep Boys Fall to Lower Moreland In States
-
West Scranton @ Abington Heights softball
-
Abington Heights vs Scranton Prep girls Lacrosse
-
Dallas Walks Off Against Scranton Prep in District Baseball Title
-
Pine Grove Area vs Masterman softball
-
-
Tunkhannock Softball Hoping For Another Long Run At States
-
Pittston Area vs Upper Perkiomen softball
-
Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League