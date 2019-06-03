× Saying Goodbye to Father Manno

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hundreds came out Monday to pay their last respects to a well-known priest in Lycoming County.

A viewing was held at the St. Joseph The Worker Parish Center for Father John Manno.

Father Manno passed away last week at the age of 78.

Manno led services at the church in Williamsport for more than a decade.

He also served as chaplain for the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

A funeral mass for Father Manno is set for Tuesday morning in Williamsport.