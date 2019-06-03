Saying Goodbye to Father Manno

Posted 6:28 pm, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 06:39PM, June 3, 2019

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Hundreds came out Monday to pay their last respects to a well-known priest in Lycoming County.

A viewing was held at the St. Joseph The Worker Parish Center for Father John Manno.

Father Manno passed away last week at the age of 78.

Manno led services at the church in Williamsport for more than a decade.

He also served as chaplain for the Williamsport Bureau of Fire.

A funeral mass for Father Manno is set for Tuesday morning in Williamsport.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.