× Polk Township Fire Hall Gets a Makeover

POLK TOWNSHIP — Polk Township Volunteer Fire Department has been around for quite some time. The outside of the building shows a little bit of its age, but the inside is now brand new.

“Everything you see, the floor, the ceiling, the walls, everything was redone. All the lighting, it’s all LED lighting and all up to date with the most modern stuff,” said Edward J. Arnold, Polk Township Volunteer Fire Department.

The hall was renovated earlier this year.

Fire Chief Billy Tippett says it cost around $200,000 for the makeover. A loan paid for the work.

The place has already hosted a number of special events since the remodel.

“Things aged and we weren’t getting rentals because of it. People wanted a more upscale place to rent to have a wedding reception and things like that. That’s what we rely on to buy our equipment and funding the fire company so we did what we had to do to make it right,” said Chief Billy Tippett, Polk Township Volunteer Fire Department.

In addition to the fire hall, an upstairs meeting room was also renovated. The makeover could not have come at a better time because next month, the fire department will be celebrating its 50th anniversary.

“It brings a lot of emotion. It’s the 50th anniversary and I grew up here. I’ve been a member here 20 years and it’s neat to see,” said Chief Tippett.

Edward Arnold was the departments first fire chief. He’s thrilled to see how the remodel turned out.

“To me, this is kind of a high class looking joint now,” said Arnold.

The anniversary celebration is scheduled for June 8. Department members invite the public to come to the event and take a look around the new hall.