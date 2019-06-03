× Police Investigate Auto Thefts and Stolen Items from Vehicles

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Cash, prescription drugs and phone chargers were taken from a vehicle in the Hauto Valley Estates Community in Nesquehoning.

The man who owned the vehicle didn’t want to give his name or show his face.

“I installed cameras on the house and I guess I will be more vigilant now.”

This resident wasn’t alone. Items from more than a dozen other vehicles were taken.

Loose change, cash, and other electronics are what the crooks got away with.

Nesquehoning Police say the thefts happened late last week.

Newswatch 16 talked to about five other people in this neighborhood who all had their cars broken into, though they did not want to talk on camera. In addition to the break-ins, an ATV and a pickup truck were also stolen.

“It’s very scary because we are a little isolated here away from the main town and the houses are fairly close but not really that close,” said Rose Walck, Nesquehoning.

Rose Walck says she heard about the incidents over the weekend, though her vehicles were left untouched. She says she’s been taking extra safety measures.

“I am keeping everything locked during the day and night,” said Walck.

“It’s a shame. We get a ton of ATVs riding around up here and there are a lot of people up and down the streets all the time and they see what we got here and unfortunately, all the crimes come with the people riding up here.”

Nesquehoning police are reminding community members to keep all doors locked and report any suspicious activity.