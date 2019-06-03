Perdue Recalls 31,000 Pounds of Chicken Due to Possible Contamination

Perdue Foods is recalling 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that may be contaminated with pieces of “bone material,” the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday.

The fully cooked chicken items were produced on March 21 and shipped to stores nationwide, according to the FSIS.

All recalled products have the number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the label. “The problem was discovered after the FSIS and the company received consumer complaints,” the FSIS said in a statement. “There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.”

The recalled items include the following:

Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast tenders — gluten free, in 11.2-ounce package with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-00143

Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast nuggets — whole grain, in 12-ounce packages with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-001642.

Perdue Simply Smart organics breaded chicken breast strips — whole grain, in 12-ounce packages with a use-by-date of May 20, 2019, and UPC bar code of 072745-002656.

Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat, 10-pound bulk box with case code 22143.

Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat, 10-pound bulk box with case code 77265.

You can view labels of the recalled products on the FSIS website.

The agency urges consumers to check their freezers for the recalled products and to return the items to the store where they bought them or throw them away.

“We are committed to producing the highest quality products, therefore, out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to recall all affected products that were produced during the same production run,” Jeff Shaw, Perdue’s vice president of food safety and quality, said in a statement.

Last month, Tyson Foods expanded their recall on more than 11.8 million pounds of frozen, ready-to-eat chicken strip products over concerns that some might be contaminated with pieces of metal. That expansion came after three of six people complained they suffered an injury in their mouth after finding pieces of metal, according to FSIS.

In January, Perdue Foods recalled 68,244 pounds of gluten-free chicken nuggets sold nationwide over fears of wood contamination.