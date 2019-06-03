Investigation After Suspicious Explosions Destroy Home Near Bloomsburg
SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple explosions at a home near Bloomsburg on Monday kept fire crews busy for most of the night.
According to fire officials, flames broke out at a home in Scott Township around 8 p.m.
Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the home has been vacant since 2011.
A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.
Officials say the fire in Columbia County is considered suspicious.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
41.024477 -76.421599