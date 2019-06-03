× Investigation After Suspicious Explosions Destroy Home Near Bloomsburg

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple explosions at a home near Bloomsburg on Monday kept fire crews busy for most of the night.

According to fire officials, flames broke out at a home in Scott Township around 8 p.m.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 the home has been vacant since 2011.

A state police fire marshal has been called in to investigate the cause of the fire.

Officials say the fire in Columbia County is considered suspicious.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.