× In Your Neighborhood

SOAR Into Summer

Students in Columbia County are getting ready to SOAR into summer, Saturday, June 8. It’s a 5K race, kicking off at 9 a.m. and benefits SOAR, which stands for Students Overcome and Achieve through Running/Walking. It’s an after-school program for Berwick middle and high school students as well as Columbia Montour Vo-Tech. It’s designed to challenge the kids to experience the benefits of improved health, goal setting and much more.

6th Annual Warrior Ride

Get your bike ready for a nice long ride, Saturday, June 8, in Luzerne County. The American Legion Post 781 is hosting the 6th Annual Warrior Ride. Registration begins at 9 a.m. in Mountain Top and will feature a 70-mile motorcycle ride. It costs $15 per rider and $10 for a passenger. Proceeds benefits Valor Clinic in support of homeless veterans. Enjoy food, refreshments and a Chinese auction as well.