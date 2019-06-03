Hiker Faces Fines after Rescue from Glen Onoko

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEHIGH GORGE STATE PARK, Pa. -- The Glen Onoko Falls Trail near Jim Thorpe has been closed since May 1 due to unsafe conditions, but over the weekend, a 21-year-old woman from Philadelphia and her friends decided to bypass the closure and climb it anyway.

The woman hurt her knee and had to be rescued.

According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, it took crews from five fire departments hours to pull her to safety.

"I was waiting for this to happen, it was inevitable. Though they posted that it's closed, people are still going to come unless they have someone actually patrolling it constantly, this is going to happen again," said Roxanne Fronheiser, Lehighton.

Game Commission officials say they have been patrolling the area. However, having someone there 24/7 is just not possible.

Dan Towna from Lehighton says it's a shame people can't obey the closure.

"I don't know, everyone is idiots anymore. That's pretty much all I can say about it. The young people, nobody wants to follow the rules. You do stupid things and stupid things happen," said Towna.

Hikers we spoke to say there need to be more warning signs letting people know that the trail is closed.

Roxanne Fronheiser from Lehighton comes to this area to ride her bike.

She says with all the attention surrounding the Glen Onoko Trail closure and the dangers of hiking it, she doesn't know why people still try.

"I don't know. I don't know why, especially if you've seen the footage on Channel 16 of the trail itself and how dangerous it is, I wouldn't do it and I live here," said Fronheiser.

According to the Game Commission, the incident is still under investigation, however, it's likely that the hikers will be fined.