Hiker Faces Fines after Rescue from Glen Onoko

LEHIGH GORGE STATE PARK, Pa. -- The Glen Onoko Falls Trail near Jim Thorpe has been closed since May 1 due to unsafe conditions, but over the weekend, a 21-year-old woman from Philadelphia and her friends decided to bypass the closure and climb it anyway.
The woman hurt her knee and had to be rescued.
According to the Pennsylvania Game Commission, it took crews from five fire departments hours to pull her to safety.
"I was waiting for this to happen, it was inevitable. Though they posted that it's closed, people are still going to come unless they have someone actually patrolling it constantly, this is going to happen again," said Roxanne Fronheiser, Lehighton.
Game Commission officials say they have been patrolling the area. However, having someone there 24/7 is just not possible.
Dan Towna from Lehighton says it's a shame people can't obey the closure.
"I don't know, everyone is idiots anymore. That's pretty much all I can say about it. The young people, nobody wants to follow the rules. You do stupid things and stupid things happen," said Towna.
Hikers we spoke to say there need to be more warning signs letting people know that the trail is closed.
Roxanne Fronheiser from Lehighton comes to this area to ride her bike.
She says with all the attention surrounding the Glen Onoko Trail closure and the dangers of hiking it, she doesn't know why people still try.
"I don't know. I don't know why, especially if you've seen the footage on Channel 16 of the trail itself and how dangerous it is, I wouldn't do it and I live here," said Fronheiser.
According to the Game Commission, the incident is still under investigation, however, it's likely that the hikers will be fined.
9 comments
Fractal Kaleidoscope Spiral (@SpiralFractal)
One of the greatest flaws in our country today is what I call “Rebel Culture.” It’s the delusion that a) the rules apply to everyone but you, combined with b) the mistaken belief that breaking rules makes you some kind of admirable individualist. Mass entertainment portrays the Rebel as a romantic, misunderstood hero—but in reality, these self-proclaimed “rebels” are either just spoiled, self-indulgent fantasists who don’t care about anything but getting what THEY want when THEY want it, or else they’re criminals looking for an excuse to steal (or worse). They tell themselves they’re breaking the mold, but in reality, they’re just unoriginal, selfish, immature, and low IQ trend followers. But since folks who think this way tend to associate only with those who share their twisted perceptions, they receive positive reinforcement from their peers, who share this egotistical mindset, and who encourage this ignorant behavior. And with so many parents failing to teach their children genuine social values these days, it’s not a way of life which can be easily amended.
Kharis Andoheb
great- let’s ignore warning signs- they don’t apply to US- and I hope the fine is substantial
Feed Me More
if your idea of exercise is opening a box of twinkies, than hiking is not for you, stay home and let regular sized people hike
Eagle Elle (@choppinfirewood)
Where did it say she did not exercise? I missed that. People get injured doing all sorts of things.
Feed Me More
its not a hard trail, you need to be very physically unable to move to not be able to hike. 1+1=2
Fractal Kaleidoscope Spiral (@SpiralFractal)
Fat shamer! If “it’s not a hard trail,” then why is it closed? You sound like a shallow, judgmental person who suffers from delusions of superiority. Hate to break it to you, honey, but beauty fades no matter how much you work out. My dad was a doctor, I was raised on a natural food (primarily macrobiotic) diet, exercised every day, meditated—and ended up with cancer anyway, so now I’m in my 60s & use a wheelchair. You think you’ve figured out how to live and stay young + fit forever, and you believe that gives you the right to put down people you don’t even know—but having a strong body is worthless if you’re a self-centered narcissist with no compassion for others.
norman vincent
People get hurt at the gym all the time.
Feed Me More
people get hurt opening boxes of cupcakes yet they keep doing that everyday
Fractal Kaleidoscope Spiral (@SpiralFractal)
The gym isn’t closed due to dangerous conditions. But thanks for being a great example of how some folks have brains that don’t run on all four cylinders.