Former Northumberland County Prothonotary Sentenced

SUNBURY, Pa. — A former prothonotary in Northumberland County learned his punishment Monday for stealing thousands of dollars in public money.

Justin Dunkelberger was charged in March with writing $30,000 worth of checks to himself while he held the office between 2015 and 2016.

The state attorney general’s office confirms Dunkelberger pleaded guilty to lesser charges and was sentenced to four years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Officials say Dunkelberger has already paid back the money he stole in Northumberland County.