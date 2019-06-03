× Family Dollar to Start Selling Alcohol at 1,000 Locations

Dollar Tree, the owner of Family Dollar, announced Thursday that it plans to start selling alcohol in 1,000 Family Dollar stores.

The discount chain also said it will expand freezers and coolers in 400 Family Dollar stores.

This is all part of an expansion plan after the company bought Family Dollar in 2015.

Dollar Tree says it will also rebrand about 200 Family Dollar stores to Dollar Tree.

According to the company, it plans to start selling items costing more than $1 as a part of Dollar Tree Plus!

Back in March, Family Dollar announced it will close nearly 400 stores this year.

There is no word if this will affect any Family Dollar or Dollar Tree stores in our area.