Family Dollar to Start Selling Alcohol at 1,000 Locations

Posted 9:12 am, June 3, 2019, by , Updated at 07:16AM, June 3, 2019

Dollar Tree, the owner of Family Dollar, announced Thursday that it plans to start selling alcohol in 1,000 Family Dollar stores.

The discount chain also said it will expand freezers and coolers in 400 Family Dollar stores.

This is all part of an expansion plan after the company bought Family Dollar in 2015.

Dollar Tree says it will also rebrand about 200 Family Dollar stores to Dollar Tree.

According to the company,  it plans to start selling items costing more than $1 as a part of Dollar Tree Plus!

Back in March, Family Dollar announced it will close nearly 400 stores this year.

There is no word if this will affect any Family Dollar or Dollar Tree stores in our area.

Related stories

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.