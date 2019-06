Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A trip to the track in Monroe County meant a chance to ditch your unwanted drugs.

The state attorney general's office set up two spots at Pocono Raceway this weekend where people could drop off their unwanted prescriptions.

Workers tell Newswatch 16 they had an even better response to the program than last year.

The best part, anyone who dropped off drugs got to drive on the racetrack in Monroe County.