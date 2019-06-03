Old Forge battled Bucktail in the first round of the state 'A' softball playoffs. Old Forge cruised to a 12-1 win.
Bucktail vs Old Forge softball
-
Old Forge wins District Two ‘A’ softball title
-
Old Forge Mayor’s Facebook Post Calls for High-profile Democrats to be Shot
-
Mahanoy Area Girls Beat Old Forge in State Quarterfinals
-
Frank Scavo Voted Out as Old Forge School Board President
-
Junkyard Owner Ordered to Clean Up Property
-
-
Old Forge School Board Solicitor Sends Scathing Resignation Letter
-
Scranton Prep vs Mifflinburg softball
-
Holy Cross vs Old Forge girls basketball
-
Pine Grove Area vs Masterman softball
-
Tunkhannock Softball Hoping For Another Long Run At States
-
-
Old Forge Mayor Speaks Out About Facebook Post
-
Williams Valley Softball Closing The Gap In The Schuylkill League
-
Pittston Area vs Upper Perkiomen softball