Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Some kids took advantage of the nice weather on Saturday to help quench thirst and help out children battling cancer.

Five-year-olds Lennon Chmil and Eric Connoly hosted an Alex's Lemonade Stand on Theodore Street in Scranton.

The boys surpassed their original goal of $50.

Lennon and Eric, along with their moms, hope to do another lemonade stand soon.