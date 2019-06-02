Rains Cause Hole to Form in Lackawanna County Road

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- PennDOT was checking out a hole that formed Sunday along the shoulder of a road near Clarks Summit.
The Morgan Highway at Summit Lake Road was down to one lane while crews were inspecting the hole.
PennDOT says crews were there making sure if a vehicle pulled over, it wouldn't cause any damage to the vehicle.
Officials say the hole started to form when rain washed away part of the road near Clarks Summit.
41.480691 -75.684807
1 Comment
lickerblisters
Stuff one of those brand new PSP cruisers in that hole. That would be one way to get some of our infrastructure repair gas tax back.