Rains Cause Hole to Form in Lackawanna County Road

Posted 5:56 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:28PM, June 2, 2019

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- PennDOT was checking out a hole that formed Sunday along the shoulder of a road near Clarks Summit.

The Morgan Highway at Summit Lake Road was down to one lane while crews were inspecting the hole.

PennDOT says crews were there making sure if a vehicle pulled over, it wouldn't cause any damage to the vehicle.

Officials say the hole started to form when rain washed away part of the road near Clarks Summit.

1 Comment

