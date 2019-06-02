Rains Cause Hole to Form in Lackawanna County Road

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- PennDOT was checking out a hole that formed Sunday along the shoulder of a road near Clarks Summit.

The Morgan Highway at Summit Lake Road was down to one lane while crews were inspecting the hole.

PennDOT says crews were there making sure if a vehicle pulled over, it wouldn't cause any damage to the vehicle.

Officials say the hole started to form when rain washed away part of the road near Clarks Summit.