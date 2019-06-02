× One Dead Following Motorcycle Crash in Pike County

DELAWARE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after he lost control of his motorcycle and hit a tree in Pike County.

Police tell Newswatch 16 the crash happened Saturday evening along Route 739 in Delaware Township.

Police say Leonard Roe, 61 of Dingmans Ferry, was thrown from the motorcycle after impact and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say Roe was not wearing a helmet during the time of the crash in Pike County.