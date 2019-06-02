Kyle Busch in the #18 car took the checkered flag on Sunday for the win in the 400. He is racing for Joe Gibbs and wins the June 2019 race at Pocono. It's his 55th career victory and now ties Rusty Wallace for 9th all-time in NASCAR. Landon Stolar has the interviews from victory lane at Pocono.
Kyle Busch Wins The Pocono 400
