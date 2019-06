× Grief Counselors Available at Elementary School Following Students Death

WHITE HAVEN, Pa. — Grief counselors will be on hand Monday for students, faculty and staff at Fairview Elementary School.

This comes after the loss of 12-year-old student Christian Senchak.

Senchak died when he crashed his bicycle into an SUV on Friday in White Haven.

Friends have started a GoFundMe account to help Senchak’s family pay for the funeral.