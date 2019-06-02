Environmentally Friendly Festival Held in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SUMMIT STATION, Pa. -- Schuylkill County's Conservation District held the 18th annual Bear Creek Festival on Sunday at the fairgrounds near Schuylkill Haven.

The family-friendly event offers plenty of fun activities relating to the environment.

Attendees Newswatch 16 spoke with say they had a few favorites.

"I liked going on the ride with the horses and the wagon. The bunnies were pretty cool. There was some other cool stuff too," said D.J. Minner.

The festival wrapped up around 4 p.m. in Schuylkill County.