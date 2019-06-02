Environmentally Friendly Festival Held in Schuylkill County

Posted 6:07 pm, June 2, 2019, by , Updated at 06:30PM, June 2, 2019

SUMMIT STATION, Pa. -- Schuylkill County's Conservation District held the 18th annual Bear Creek Festival on Sunday at the fairgrounds near Schuylkill Haven.

The family-friendly event offers plenty of fun activities relating to the environment.

Attendees Newswatch 16 spoke with say they had a few favorites.

"I liked going on the ride with the horses and the wagon. The bunnies were pretty cool. There was some other cool stuff too," said D.J. Minner.

The festival wrapped up around 4 p.m. in Schuylkill County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.